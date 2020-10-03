Miguel Angel Del Valle, familian Fungu/Bejesta, of Anigua, died Sept. 8 at the age of 61. Last respects will be held from 10 a.m.-noon Oct. 7 at Ada’s Funeral Home in Sinajana. Interment will follow at 4 p.m. at Pigo Catholic Cemetery in Anigua. Public health guidelines regarding the number of individuals attending and social distancing will be observed.

