Miguel Angel Del Valle, familian Fungu/Bejesta, of Anigua, died Sept. 8 at the age of 61. Last respects will be held from 10 a.m.-noon Oct. 7 at Ada’s Funeral Home in Sinajana. Interment will follow at 4 p.m. at Pigo Catholic Cemetery in Anigua. Public health guidelines regarding the number of individuals attending and social distancing will be observed.
Fran Hezel
"A kiss is just a kiss" (as the song goes) and a hug is just a hug, right? Wrong! Kisses and hugs are culturally conditioned. We have customs …
Dr. Janna Manglona
Few topics have ignited our keyboards as much as COVID-19 and the perceptions surrounding this pandemic, some of which warrant clarification.
