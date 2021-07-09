Miguel Ignacio Sablan, also known as “Mike/Miget Dada," of Agat, died June 30 at the age of 87. Last respects will be held from 8-11 a.m. July 23 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for a Christian Burial will be offered at noon at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Agat, followed by interment at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.

