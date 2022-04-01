Miguel "Mike"/"Mickey" Pablo San Nicolas, of Carlos Heights, Harmon, and formerly of As Lucas, Talofofo, died March 15 at the age of 76. Mass of Intention is being celebrated at 6 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday; 5:30 p.m. Saturday; and 7 a.m. Sunday at Blessed Diego Luis de San Vitores Catholic Church, Tumon. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9-11 a.m. April 2 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon at Blessed Diego Luis de San Vitores Catholic Church, Tumon. Interment service will follow immediately at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.

