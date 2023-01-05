Miguel “Mike” R. Acosta, of Barrigada, died Dec. 29 at the age of 74. Last respects will be held from 4-6:30 p.m. Jan. 16 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Interment to follow at 10 a.m. Jan. 17 at Guam Veteran Cemetery, Piti.
Miguel R. Acosta
Vanessa Wills
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- Math teacher becomes civil engineer
- Man accused of stopping woman from leaving New Year's party
- GFD: Woman overturns car, has minor injuries
- Man accused of breaking into funeral home
- Suspect accused of shooting son on New Year's Eve
- Notable additions and court cases
- Moylan announces initial hire
- John William Muña
- DWI checkpoints set up for New Year's Eve
- Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Anigua
Images
Videos
The Guam Daily Post team is pleased to announce our forum section will once again feature local voices covering local issues. Read moreAn update on local columns
In Other Words
- Mary Camacho Torres
Thoreau once observed that “for every thousand hacking at the leaves of evil, there is one striking at the root.” I’ve been thinking of this q… Read moreThe hidden cost of the underground
- David Sablan
Life is a gift from God. We should nurture and cherish it and live it to its fullest in accordance with God’s laws. Read moreLife is a gift from God
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In