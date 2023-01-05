Miguel “Mike” R. Acosta, of Barrigada, died Dec. 29 at the age of 74. Last respects will be held from 4-6:30 p.m. Jan. 16 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Interment to follow at 10 a.m. Jan. 17 at Guam Veteran Cemetery, Piti.

