Miguela Blanco Sablan Catahay, also known as “Tan Miguela/Milang,” of Agat, died on Feb. 6 at the age of 87. Mass of Intention is being offered at the Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral-Basilica in Hagåtña as follows: noon Monday to Friday; 6 p.m. on Saturday at the St. Therese Chapel; and 9:30 a.m. on Sunday at the main cathedral. Last respects will be held from 9-11 a.m. on March 13 at the Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 12:30 p.m. at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Agat, followed by interment at Mount Carmel Cemetery.

