Mike Frank Chargualaf, familian Gualafon/Robat, of Dededo, died July 16 at the age of 60. Last respects will be held from 9-11 a.m. July 31 at Guam Veterans Cemetery Chapel. Interment will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.
