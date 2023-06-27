Milagros Inta Taitano Hart, of Yigo, passed away June 12 at the age of 83. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9:15 a.m. - 12:50 p.m. July 7 at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Yigo. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 1 p.m. and Interment services will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.

Tags

Load entries