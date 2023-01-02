Milagros "Mila" King Moguel, of Tamuning, died Dec. 27 at the age of 91. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9-11 a.m. Jan. 10 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian burial will be offered at noon at St. Anthony Church, Tamuning. Interment services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

Tags

Load entries