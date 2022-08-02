Millie Castro Dela Rosa, Familian Panta/Chamo, of Dededo, died July 25 at the age of 77. Mass of Intention is being offered at St. Jude Church in Sinajana, as follows: 6 p.m on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday; 5 p.m. on Saturday; and 8:30 a.m. on Sunday. There will be no Mass on Thursday. Last respects will be held from noon to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, August 9 at Ada’s Mortuary, Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, August 10 at St. Jude Church, Sinajana. Cremation will follow.
Millie Castro Dela Rosa
Vanessa Wills
