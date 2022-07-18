Millie Peterson, Familian Rambat, formerly of Malojloj, died Feb. 26 at the age of 73. Mass of Christian burial will be prayed at 10 a.m. July 23 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Inaråjan. Interment will follow at Togcha Catholic Cemetery.
