Mitmad Meyan Tammed, of Mangilao, died Nov. 2 at the age of 52. Viewing and last respects may be paid on Nov. 14 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Interment service will follow immediately at Guam Memorial Park, Leyang, Barrigada.
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- 842 tax refunds, 93 EIP payments to be mailed
- Family of shooting victims: 'They weren’t doing anything'
- Man upset that wrong pan, oil used to fry fish; arrested after punching woman
- WhatsApp message, home camera help track theft suspect
- Navy provides details on Tuesday's gate incident
- Isolation facilities 'critical' in fight against COVID-19
- GPD Chief confirms 4 officers on admin leave following Tuesday night fatal shooting
- Former NEX worker accused of stealing electronics, selling them on Facebook
- Airline workers on Guam wait for relief
- Drug dealer requests compassionate release from prison
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Veterans Day pays tribute to all American veterans – living or dead – but the day especially gives thanks to living veterans who served their … Read more
A Post-Native Perspective
- By Dan Ho
Now that it appears that we’re living in Joe Biden’s world, there are a few notions I’m having a hard time subscribing to, the hardest being, … Read more
- David Lujan
In the Nov. 3 edition of The Guam Daily Post, there was a letter written by three persons; namely Jesse Chargualaf, Deborah Ellen and Erriu Mi… Read more
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In