Mitsko Ililau Ngedebuu, of Mangilao, died on August 5 at the age of 80 years. Last respects will be held from 9-11 a.m. September 3 at Ada's Funeral Home in Sinajana. Burial will follow at Vicente Limtiaco Cemetery.
Mitsko Ililau Ngedebuu
Vanessa Wills
