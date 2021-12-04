Moc Lan Dang, of Mong Mong, passed away on Nov. 19 at the age of 80. Last respects will be held from 9 - 11 a.m. on Dec. 7 at Ada’s Mortuary in Sinajana. Cremation services will follow.
