Modesto V. Dela Cruz, also known as “Ding” or “Moding," of Dededo, died April 18 at the age of 76. Mass of Intention is being celebrated at 6 p.m. Monday-Friday, followed by rosary, at Santa Barbara Catholic Church (lower level) in Dededo. Mass is being celebrated at 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, followed by rosary, at Santa Barbara Catholic Church (upper level). Last respects will be held from 8-11 a.m. May 3 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for a Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon at Santa Barbara Catholic Church (upper level). Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park.

