Modesto V. Dela Cruz, also known as “Ding” or “Moding," of Dededo, died April 18 at the age of 76. Mass of Intention is being celebrated at 6 p.m. Monday-Friday, followed by rosary, at Santa Barbara Catholic Church (lower level) in Dededo. Mass is being celebrated at 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, followed by rosary, at Santa Barbara Catholic Church (upper level). Last respects will be held from 8-11 a.m. May 3 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for a Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon at Santa Barbara Catholic Church (upper level). Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park.
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- Violent attack on child caught on camera; suspect arrested
- Adelup eyes red-light cams
- Slain officer’s family sues GovGuam
- Police: Man hospitalized after serious crash dies
- Man arrested in alleged spear gun threat in Malesso'
- Chief: Drugs at center of island crime
- Suspect held in attack on boy had 16 prior cases
- San Nicolas to run for governor with journalist as running mate
- Airman, civilian charged in thefts at military stores appear in court
- Sabrina Matanane to join the world of politics
Images
Videos
There have been contradictions about our local government's strategy on COVID-19 testing and limitations for those who have come in close cont… Read more
Insights
- Father Francis Hezel
“Oh, say can you see, by the dawn’s early light, what so proudly we hailed ... .” We sing the words of the national anthem proudly on special … Read more
- Carlotta Leon Guerrero
Why would the sponsors of Bill 291 think that money-seeking strangers should have a role in the decisions a woman makes about her body? Read more
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In