Monessa Mansapit Taimanglo Nauta, of Talo’fo’fo, passed away June 8 at the age of 41 years. Last respects will be held from 9a.m.-noon July 4 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for Christian Burial will be offered at 1 p.m and Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.

