Monica Ann Aquiningoc, fondly known as “Caca," of Asan, died April 28 at the age of 49. Last respects and viewing will be held from 8:30-11:30 a.m. May 18 at Ada’s Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be at noon at Niño Perdido y Sagrada Familia Catholic Church in Asan. Burial will follow at Pigo Catholic Cemetery in Anigua.
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- Runner fights off muggers in Tumon
- Cancer patient dies waiting for medicine
- Lawsuit: School counselor molested boy up to 100 times
- Feds seize 34 pounds of meth
- Police arrest woman accused of blocking traffic, assaulting cops
- Man high on butane allegedly attacks Tamuning vice mayor
- 'Worth it': American expat in Thailand travels to Guam for vaccine, vacation
- Guam Labor: Turn in complete documents or risk losing PUA
- CDC raises Guam's risk level to 3
- Teacher wins job back after misconduct plea
Images
Videos
Writings on the Wall
- Ronald McNinch
A couple of weeks ago, I talked about the Truman Scholars I worked with over the last quarter century. I forgot to mention that I had a wonder… Read more
- Ken Leon-Guerrero
Dear President Biden, Read more
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In