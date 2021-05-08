Monica Ann Aquiningoc, fondly known as “Caca," of Asan, died April 28 at the age of 49. Last respects and viewing will be held from 8:30-11:30 a.m. May 18 at Ada’s Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be at noon at Niño Perdido y Sagrada Familia Catholic Church in Asan. Burial will follow at Pigo Catholic Cemetery in Anigua.

