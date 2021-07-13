Monica “Noni” Fe Cepeda Crisostomo, familian Bejong/Cocora, of Tamuning and formerly of Barrigada, died recently at age 53. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m. to noon July 27 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 1 p.m. at St. Anthony Church in Tamuning, followed by interment at Guam Memorial Park.

