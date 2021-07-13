Monica “Noni” Fe Cepeda Crisostomo, familian Bejong/Cocora, of Tamuning and formerly of Barrigada, died recently at age 53. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m. to noon July 27 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 1 p.m. at St. Anthony Church in Tamuning, followed by interment at Guam Memorial Park.
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- Surveillance video released in deadly officer-involved shooting
- 2 caught with meth, cash during traffic stop
- Police looking for man who set fire to parked car
- 2 arrested in separate drug possession cases
- Acupuncturist accused of molesting patient arrested, charged
- Troy Damian allegedly bragged about killing Castro
- Man told police he doesn't remember early morning crash in Tumon
- Sen. Taitague says she received a 'Dear John' letter from doctor
- First five police officers for Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz complete training course
- Woman charged with child abuse, toddler found in roach-infested apartment
Images
Videos
Both sides in the debate to change or leave the law unchanged – on the issue of how medical malpractice claims should be filed – have invested… Read more
The Work Zone
- By Jerry Roberts
Have you ever been asked to keep an eye on something, while a friend or family member went off-island? Did the situation ever go upside down on you? Read more
- Therese Terlaje
Editor's note: In preparation for the Bill 112 public hearing on Monday, Speaker Therese Terlaje issued the following statement: Read more
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In