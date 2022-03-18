Monica “Monic” Grace Gogue Acosta Duenas, of Yigo, died Feb. 15 at the age of 52. Mass of Intention is being celebrated daily at 6 p.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Yigo. Last respects will be held from 8-10:30 a.m. March 19 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Yigo. Private cremation will follow.

