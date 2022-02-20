Monica “Monic” Grace Gogue Acosta Duenas, of Yigo, died Feb. 15 at the age of 52. Mass of Intention is offered daily at 6 p.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Yigo. Last respects will be from 8 to 10:30 a.m. March 19 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Yigo. Private cremation will follow.
