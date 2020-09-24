Monsignor David Ignacio Arceo Quitugua died Sept. 15 at the age of 84. Rosary is being lead by the family at 7 p.m. tomorrow via Zoom livestream or on the Father Duenas Memorial School Facebook page. Meeting ID: 998 068 7766 Passcode: Av4a0n. Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.
