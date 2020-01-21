Mya Grace Anoj, of Barrigada, died on Jan. 15 at the age the tender age of 16 months. Last respects will be offered at 9 a.m. on Jan. 24 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Barrigada. A memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Burial will follow at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills.
