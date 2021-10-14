Myrna Aguigui San Nicolas, of Santa Rita, died Oct. 9 at the age of 83. Last respects will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Oct. 15 at Ada's Funeral Home in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 1 p.m. Oct. 18 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Agat. Interment will follow at Mount Carmel Cemetery in Agat. 

Tags

Load entries