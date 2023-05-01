Nacrina "Baby"/"Trina" Emiliana Ada Toves, Familian "Balaku", residing in the SF Bay Area, California, from Guam (Hågatña, Barrigada, Hågat, Nimitz Hill Estates), passed away March 25 at the age of 89. The 9 nights of the Holy Rosary, Family viewing, and Cremation have concluded. Last respects to be given at 12:30 p.m. May 6 at her Celebration of Life Catholic Mass at St. Luke's Catholic Church, 1111 Beach Park Blvd. Foster City.

