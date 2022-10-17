Nadia “Nuts”, Flora Baleto Santos, familian “Baleto"/"Bali Tres’”, of Dededo, died October 9 at the age of 34. Mass of intention is being offered at 6 p.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Yigo. Last respects will be held from 8 - 11 a.m. October 24 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for Christian burial will be offered at noon at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Yigo, followed by private cremation.
Nadia Flora Baleto Santos
