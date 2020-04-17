Nancy Mary Castro, of Dededo, died April 9 at the age of 53. A private family funeral service will be held at a later date.
Our neighboring islands to the north have moved with remarkable speed to acquire COVID-19 test kits for all of their 60,000 residents. Read more
Writings on the Wall
- By Ron McNinch
Many years ago I did a study on graffiti on Guam. As part of a project, my students took pictures of nearly every public piece of spray-painte… Read more
- Ken Leon-Guerrero
(Editor's note: The author sent this as an open letter to the senators of the 35th Legislature.) Read more
