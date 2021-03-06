Nancy Taienao Kuper, of Dededo, died Feb. 27 at the age of 63. Mass of Intention is being offered at 6 p.m. Monday to Friday - no Mass on Thursday; 5 p.m. on Saturday and 8 a.m. on Sunday at Santa Barbara Catholic Church, Dededo. Viewing and last respects will be held from 9-11 a.m. March 12 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at Santa Barbara Catholic Church, upper level, Dededo. Interment service will follow immediately at Guam Veterans Cemetery, Piti.
