Nancy Visperas De Vera, of Dededo died on June 17 at the age of 72. Viewing and last respects will be held from 9-11 a.m. on June 25 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at Santa Barbara Catholic Church, Dededo. Cremation services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Crematorium, Windward Hills, Yona. 

