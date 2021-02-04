Naomi Ramirez Debevoise, of Ordot, died on Jan. 30 at the age of 75. Last respects will be held from 4-6 p.m. on Feb. 19 at Ada’s Mortuary. Mass will be celebrated at 9 a.m. Feb. 20 at San Juan Bautista Church in Ordot. Interment services will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.

