Naomi Winona Hines Salas, familian Baluyok, of Maina, passed away July 24 at the age of 57. Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. Aug. 5 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 143 Jehovah’s St., Barrigada. Last respects will be held from 10–11 a.m. Aug. 7 at Ada's Mortuary, Sinajana. Private Cremation will follow.

