Napoleon Bayutas Canete, of Tumon, died Dec. 25 at the age of 92. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9 - 11:30 a.m. Jan. 9 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian burial will be offered at noon at St. Anthony Church, Tamuning. Cremation services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Crematorium, Windward Hills, Yona.

