Napoleon Bayutas Canete, of Tumon, died Dec. 25 at the age of 92. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9 - 11:30 a.m. Jan. 9 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian burial will be offered at noon at St. Anthony Church, Tamuning. Cremation services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Crematorium, Windward Hills, Yona.
Napoleon Bayutas Canete
Vanessa Wills
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- Robbery suspect shoots store cashier, flees with cash
- Man accused of exposing self to teen through social media
- Suspect allegedly poked sleeping man with a knife, fired rocks from slingshot
- DPHSS: 2 'D' ratings for repeat violations
- OAG: Suspect was reaching for clipboard before hit-and-run
- Meth smuggler sentenced to 10 years
- Three pulled from rough waters
- Fraudulent SNAP use tied to COVID-19 hardships
- Complaint: Man stole minifridge, toys from Macy's
- 'We can write in any genre'
Images
Videos
The Guam Daily Post team is pleased to announce our forum section will once again feature local voices covering local issues. Read moreAn update on local columns
That's Life
- Helen Middlebrooke
After 23 years and four months (approximately 1,213 columns), this is my last weekly column on Guam. Read moreThe end of an era
- David Sablan
Life is a gift from God. We should nurture and cherish it and live it to its fullest in accordance with God’s laws. Read moreLife is a gift from God
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In