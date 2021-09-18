Napoleon Zacarias Veloria, also known as “Paul," of Latte Heights, Mangilao, died Sept. 10 at the age of 77. Last respects will be held from 8-10:45 a.m. Oct. 1 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home, 191 Bibic St. (entrance to Guam Memorial Park) in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for a Christina Burial will be offered at noon at Santa Barbara Catholic Church (lower level) in Dededo. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park.

Tags

Load entries