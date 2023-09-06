Narcisco "Narcing" G. Custodio, of Ypaopao Estates, Dededo, passed away Sept. 1 at the age of 93. Last respects will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. Sept. 20 at Saint Anthony Catholic Church, Tamuning. Mass for Christian burial will be held at noon. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Peace, Windward Hills, Yona.

