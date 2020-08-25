Narciso "Jun" Aquino Jr., of Dededo, died on Aug. 18 at the age of 60. Private funeral services are being held at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Interment will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- Governor calls for lockdown beginning noon Friday
- GPD: Anyone caught at any public parks or beaches for any reason may be arrested, prosecuted
- Mom in quarantine with baby: 'We got to get out of here'
- Quarantined traveler facing charges shares his side of story
- Lockdown gets mixed reactions
- Guam has 7th COVID-related death. Fatality is a man, 34, with health issues
- Lockdown: 105 new cases
- Man allegedly admits to smoking ice since age 16
- GovGuam lists 25 businesses, services that are not allowed to operate on-site
- More closures, schedule changes announced
Images
Videos
It's OK to reverse a policy that doesn't work. Revisit the ban on individual fitness activities at beaches, parks
- +2
It is important that Guamanians are allowed to keep their physical and mental fitness routines in this time of the pandemic. Read more
The Work Zone
- By Jerry Roberts
“If we believe that tomorrow will be better, we can bear a hardship today.” — Nhat Hanh Read more
- Tina Muña Barnes
The coronavirus pandemic has us living in uncertain times, a time when normal is the most abnormal concept; when masks are as important a part… Read more
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In