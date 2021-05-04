Nathan “Nate” Keith Tenorio Debevoise, of Ordot, died on April 24 at the age of 25. Last respects will be held from 9 to 11:30 a.m. May 11 at Ada’s Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon at San Juan Bautista Church in Ordot. Internment services will follow at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery, or Togcha, in Yona.

