Natividad "Dot" Quichocho Uncangco, familian Kahn, of Chalan Pago, died April 6 at the age of 81. Mass of Intention, followed by the rosary, will be at Our Lady of Peace and Safe Journey Church in Chalan Pago as follows: 5:30 p.m. April 9; 10 a.m. April 10; 5 p.m. April 11 to 20; No Masses or rosaries from April 14 to 17). Last respects will be from 9 a.m. to noon April 21 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. at Our Lady of Peace and Safe Journey Church in Chalan Pago, followed by burial at the Holy Cross (Togcha) Cemetery in Yona.

