Natsuo Obak, also known as "Nats," of Airai, Palau, and formerly of Tamuning, died March 31 at the age of 79. Last respects will be held from 10 a.m.-noon May 19 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Departure will be at 12:30 for burial at Vicente A. Limtiaco Memorial Cemetery, also known as Tiguac Cemetery, in Nimitz Hill, Piti.

