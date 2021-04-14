Natsuo Obak, of Tamuning, died April 5 at the age of 79. Funeral service will be announced at a later date.
Breaking
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- Unlimited legal deer hunting allowed through September
- Labor updates criteria for unemployment benefits
- $53.8M in federal stimulus checks to be mailed
- United Airlines announces resumption of more Guam flights
- More EIP3 updates this week
- $53M in federal stimulus checks to be mailed to Guamanians this week
- Police search for 2 men who beat then stole from game room security guard
- Grill SGT reports for duty at Chamorro Village
- Missing toddler found unconscious along the shore at East Agana
- Police: Toddler who went missing in East Hagåtña, later found unconscious, has died
Images
Videos
In July 2015, a moving ceremony was held to rebury the remains of 10 Guam ancestors who lived in the 1400s. Read more
The Guam Strategy
- By Carl TC Gutierrez
Two years ago, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero entrusted me as her chief adviser at the newly created Office of Economic Development, National and Inte… Read more
- Pingyuan “Edward” Lu
Taiwanese are suffering from the Hualien train accident. Guam Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero mentioned in her kind letter to Taiwanese President Tsai … Read more
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In