Nazario “Sayong” Geronimo Mapilisan, of Latte Heights, Mangilao, died Feb. 7 at the age of 83. Last respects will be from 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 24 at Ada’s Mortuary in Sinajana. Burial services will follow at the Vicente A. Limtiaco “Tiguag” Cemetery in Nimitz Hill.
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- Police raids leads to illegal drugs, weapons arrest
- Police: Woman charged in deadly car crash was street racing
- Store robbed at gunpoint, suspect flees
- Out of control student prompts Mangilao high school lockdown
- Girl, 12, raped multiple times; suspect charged
- Patrick Sakai’s death ruled a homicide
- Ex-prison guard admits to going on drug binge
- Couple charged with abuse of 3 children
- Complaint: Gas station robber found sleeping near crime scene
- Suspect arrested in series of bomb threats; told police he was upset for having to quarantine
Images
Videos
There have been contradictions about our local government's strategy on COVID-19 testing and limitations for those who have come in close cont… Read more
Helping Your Child Succeed
- By Elizabeth Hamilton
In today’s schools, the fundamental skills of speaking and listening are given a high priority at all grade levels, and across the curriculum.… Read more
- Bill Vetarbo
After reading the article concerning the junk car removal here on Guam, it is apparent that the junk cars are an islandwide problem. That bein… Read more
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In