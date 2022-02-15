Nazario “Sayong” Geronimo Mapilisan, of Latte Heights, Mangilao, died Feb. 7 at the age of 83. Last respects will be from 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 24 at Ada’s Mortuary in Sinajana. Burial services will follow at the Vicente A. Limtiaco “Tiguag” Cemetery in Nimitz Hill.

