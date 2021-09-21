Necita “Ninang” Severina Haniu Ada Lizama, familian Balaku, from Barrigada, died recently at the age of 94. Mass of Intention is at San Vicente/San Roke Church in Barrigada at 6 p.m. on Sept. 21 and 22. Family-only viewing will be from 9 to 10 a.m. Sept. 23, which will be streamed live at https://bit.ly/3hQv7gl. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Sept. 23 at San Vicente/San Roke Church, followed by interment at the Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.

Tags

Load entries