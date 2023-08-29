Nelia Agbada Cahinhinan, of Tamuning, passed away Aug. 23at the age of 83. Mass of intention is being offered at 5:30 p.m. at Saint Anthony Catholic Church in Tamuning. Last respects will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. Sept. 7 at Saint Anthony Catholic Church, Tamuning. Mass for Christian burial will be offered at noon, followed by interment at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.

