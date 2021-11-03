Nellie Teologo Deloso, of Yona, died on Oct. 25 at the age of 86. Viewing and last respects will be held from noon-4 p.m. on Nov. 12 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. on Nov. 13 at St. Francis Catholic Church, Yona. Interment services will follow immediately at Guam Veterans Cemetery, Piti.

