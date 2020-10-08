Nelly Alajar Perez, also known as “Katsuko/Obachan,” familian Biang/Gollo, of Mongmong, died Oct. 2 at the age of 68. Last respects will be held from 3:30-6 p.m. Oct. 13 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Oct. 14 at Our Lady of the Blessed Waters, Mongmong. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park.

