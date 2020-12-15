Nelson P. Sazon, of Dededo, died on Dec. 7 at the age of 60. Private viewing services will be held at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel, Windward Hills, Yona. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 9 a.m. at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Tamuning. Interment services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

