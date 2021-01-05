Nestor "Toh" M. Pacheco, of Yigo, died Dec. 16, 2020 at the age of 71. Viewing and last respects will be held from 9-11 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 6 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Cremation will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Crematorium, Windward Hills, Yona.

