Nestor "Bharis" Mallari Dayrit, of Dededo, died June 9 at the age of 62. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9 - 11 a.m. July 1 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian burial will be offered at noon at Santa Barbara Church, Dededo (lower-level). Private cremation services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Crematorium, Windward Hills, Yona.

