Nestor Santos Valencia, of Dededo, died Oct. 13 at the age of 74. Private viewing and last respects will be held at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home in Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 1 p.m. Oct. 30 at Santa Barbara Catholic Church, Dededo (lower level). Interment service will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.
