Ngiraikui Jake Aderkroi, of Yigo, died Dec. 5 at the age of 71. Last respects will be held from 9-11 a.m. Jan. 3, 2022, at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Burial will follow at Pigo Catholic Cemetery in Anigua.
