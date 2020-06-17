Nicolas Matthew Perez Santos, of Mangilao, died June 9 at the age of 31. Last respects will be held from 2-4 p.m. Tuesday, June 23, at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 24, at Our Lady of Peace and Safe Journey Church in Chalan Pago. Burial will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Barrigada.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load entries