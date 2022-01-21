Nicolasa “Nicky"/"Colasa” Duenas Naputi Delgado Payumo, formerly of Inalåhan and Dededo, died Jan. 16 in Las Vegas, Nevada, at the age of 84. Rosary is being held via Zoom at 6 p.m. in Las Vegas and noon in Guam from Jan. 16 to Jan. 24. Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date. Join Zoom Meeting https://us02web.zoom.us/j/5126946534?pwd=WEVJeGFvSmVpT0REVUxLZGlVT1lBUT09 Meeting ID: 512 694 6534 Passcode: Jesus

Load entries