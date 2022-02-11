Nicolasa “Nicky/Colasa” Duenas Naputi Delgado Payumo, formerly of Inalåhan and Dededo, died Jan. 16 in Las Vegas, Nevada, at the age of 84. Last respects will be held from 8-11 a.m. Feb. 12 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Inalåhan. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery, also known as Togcha Cemetery, Yona.

